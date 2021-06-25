Man wanted for licking woman’s backside at a beauty supply store
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:58 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman who was shopping at a beauty supply store in Brooklyn.
Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.
You can see the woman say something to the man, who police say then ran away.
According to the NYPD Crime Stopper unit, the incident happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. at Jota Jota Beauty Supply.
Law enforcement is offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information can submit a tip online or by calling 1-800-577-TIPS.
Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.