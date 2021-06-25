Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

HFD investigating cause of late-night blaze that destroyed Kalihi home

HFD is investigating a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a home in Kalihi late Thursday.
HFD is investigating a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a home in Kalihi late Thursday.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:07 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze that destroyed a home in Kalihi late Thursday.

Ten HFD units, with 36 personnel responded to the two-alarm fire on Lokelani Street just before 9 p.m.

HFD said the small single-family home was fully involved when the first crew arrived.

Firefighters eventually went into “defensive” mode, meaning the house was considered a loss at that point and their best hope was to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

Crews were also dealing with dangerous downed power lines in the area.

HFD wasn’t able to immediately confirm whether or not people were still in the home at the time of the fire but eventually were able to make entry and did not find anyone inside.

Firefighters extinguished the flames by 9:20 p.m.

The cause is still under investigation.

Officials said the estimated damage to the building is $145,000.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Starting July 8, travelers vaccinated on mainland won’t need test to skip quarantine
A bystander captured video of a dramatic rescue at the Hilo docks on Wednesday.
Police arrest driver of car that plunged into waters off Hilo harbor
Twin Falls property owners in Haiku are on the search for solutions to accommodate the growing...
Fee for tourists, free for locals. Another Maui hotspot eyes tourism controls
HSI arrest Lyle Cummings
Maui man faces state, federal charges after allegedly trying to meet 13-year-old for sex

Latest News

Travelers moved their way through long lines at Honolulu's airport.
Starting July 8, travelers vaccinated on mainland won’t need test to skip quarantine
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (June 25, 2021)
(File)
Hawaii tax agency boosts peer-to-peer car rental oversight
Visitors pack beaches in Waikiki.
Businesses, visitors say relaxed travel rules will boost tourism and state’s economy