HFD investigating cause of late-night blaze that destroyed Kalihi home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a blaze that destroyed a home in Kalihi late Thursday.

Ten HFD units, with 36 personnel responded to the two-alarm fire on Lokelani Street just before 9 p.m.

HFD said the small single-family home was fully involved when the first crew arrived.

Firefighters eventually went into “defensive” mode, meaning the house was considered a loss at that point and their best hope was to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

Crews were also dealing with dangerous downed power lines in the area.

HFD wasn’t able to immediately confirm whether or not people were still in the home at the time of the fire but eventually were able to make entry and did not find anyone inside.

Firefighters extinguished the flames by 9:20 p.m.

The cause is still under investigation.

Officials said the estimated damage to the building is $145,000.

This story will be updated.

