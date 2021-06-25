Tributes
Hawaii reports an additional COVID death; 48 new infections

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported one additional COVID fatality on Friday and 48 new infections. The death toll from the virus in the islands now stands at 514.

The news comes as the state Health Department reports that the highly contagious Delta variant has now been detected in all four major counties and that community spread is ongoing.

“The rapid spread of the Delta variant is troubling, but not surprising,” said State Laboratories Division Administrator Dr. Edward Desmond, in a news release.

“Cases of this particular strain of COVID-19 have doubled every two weeks in other jurisdictions so we expected it to move quickly after it was first detected on Oahu earlier this month.”

Meanwhile, the state said that 57.2% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 62% have gotten at least one dose.

The 48 new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 37,532.

Of the new cases, 28 were on Oahu, nine on Maui, two on Hawaii Island and two on Kauai. There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 601 new cases statewide.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

