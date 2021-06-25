Tributes
Hawaii is easing rules on travel, gatherings and more. Here’s what you need to know.

FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:15 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is easing more COVID restrictions come July 8 ― a date when the state is expected to be near or at a 60% vaccination rate.

There will be new rules for trans-Pacific travel, gatherings and restaurants.

Here’s what you need to know:

How are travel restrictions changing?

Starting July 8, vaccinated travelers from anywhere in the US won’t need a negative COVID test in order to skip Hawaii’s quarantine.

The “vaccine passport” program was opened to those vaccinated in Hawaii earlier this month.

The change expands the program to all domestic travelers, regardless of where they were vaccinated.

Vaccinated travelers will still need to upload their vaccination records to the Safe Travels website.

Travelers must also bring a hard copy of the vaccine records on their trip to Hawaii. Those traveling prior to July 8 are required to follow current guidelines.

How are rules on social gatherings easing?

Also on July 8, the governor will ease rules on how big social gatherings can be.

Indoors, gatherings will be able to have up to 25 people ― up from 10.

Outdoors, gatherings can have 75 people ― up from 25.

Any changes to restaurant capacity?

The governor previously identified restaurant capacity rules as one of the restrictions tied to the state’s vaccination rate.

On July 8, restaurants will be able to move to 75% capacity.

But they’ll still need to follow social distancing rules, unless the governor also eases those rules.

What if cases start to rise again?

The governor said he remains concerned about potential outbreaks among unvaccinated residents, and urged those who have not yet gotten the shot to do so.

He also said that other restrictions still remain in place.

And those ― including the state’s mask mandate ― aren’t poised to go away until the state reaches a vaccination rate of 70%.

He also said that if cases go up, some restrictions could return.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

