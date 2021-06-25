Tributes
Hawaii Athletics names Scott Simpson as next head coach of UH Men’s Golf

The University of Hawaii Athletics Department has tabbed Scott Simpson as the new head coach for the Rainbow Warriors golf team, UH announced on Friday.(Golf Channel)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:33 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Athletics Department has tabbed Scott Simpson as the new head coach for the Rainbow Warriors golf team, UH announced on Friday.

Simpson was previously an assistant coach for the Rainbow Wahine squad for the past two seasons, helping the Wahine post three top-3 finishes in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season.

Before his time in Manoa, Simpson was a professional golfer on the PGA, where he racked up seven victories and 15 runner-up finishes.

Most notably, Simpson won the 1987 U.S. Open at the Olympic golf Club in San Fransisco — his only Major title.

After a brief stint on the Japan Tour — racking up to three wins — Simpson joined the PGA Champions Tour in 2005 and won his lone Champions title in 2006.

Simpson played collegiately at the University of Southern California, where he secured back-to-back NCAA Championship medals for the Trojans in 1976 and 1977.

Simpson takes over the men’s program from longtime coach Ronn Miyashiro.

