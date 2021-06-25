Good Samaritan describes suspected drunk driver’s ‘intense’ plunge into Hilo harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was like a Hollywood-style action scene.

That’s how a good Samaritan describes the crash of a suspected drunk driver into Hilo’s Wailoa Boat Harbor on Wednesday.

“It was intense, man. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life ― right in front of me,” said John Tarson. “And I am very thankful that he’s alive and we’re alive.”

Tarson and his family were returning from a doctor’s visit where they’d just seen the ultrasound of the son they’re expecting in a few weeks.

Suddenly, he says, another car came speeding towards them.

“And then all of a sudden he hit the curb and the car launched and pieces started flying off of it everywhere,” he said.

Tarson says the driver barreled his car into the Wailoa Boat Harbor parking lot, hit a sailboat and launched into the water.

“This was more dramatic than anything you’ve ever seen in a movie. Any Hollywood director would be, like, ‘You got it! One cut, well done, print!’ Like, it was perfect,” Tarson said.

He ran to help the witnesses who were already at the scene.

They rushed to tie a rope to the car to stop it from completely sinking.

“I thought he was going to be mangled, he was actually not at all,” Tarson said. “He was just lifeless and the water was starting to fill the car.”

Minutes later, first reponders arrived and jumped into the water to pull the driver to safety. He was not seriously hurt.

“If the people on the shore weren’t there, that kid would’ve drowned minutes before the cops arrived,” he said.

“And so, I’m doing this to say absolutely, those cops and those EMTs are freaking heroes, but give credit where it’s due, too, to those braddahs that were on the shore because they saved that kid’s life.”

Police have not released the driver’s name.

Officers arrested him for DUI and traffic offenses, and later released him while they investigate.

Tarson said he has a message for the driver.

“If I could, I would find that boy and I would take him to lunch,” he said. “I would sit him down, I would pay for a meal and I would explain to him that I just came from watching the ultrasound on my son who’s going to be born in six weeks.

“I had my 13-year-old daughter, my 1 1/2-year-old daughter, my wife and my unborn baby in the car and you almost took everything I’ve worked my life for from me.”

Tarson added that “we all make mistakes.”

“He made a really bad mistake. But hopefully, I pray, that he learns from this.”

