Forecast: Slower winds for Saturday and a little stronger on Sunday

Weekend outlook
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:39 AM HST|Updated: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:46 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wonderful weather for the weekend! Moderate trade winds will diminish Friday and Saturday with afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes expected. Showers will be limited with clouds increasing in the afternoon hours. Trade wind weather returns Sunday and continues into next week with showers favoring windward and mountain areas.

Let’s talk surf! Surf along south facing shores will see a series of south swells over the next week. These swells should produce surf heights near the summertime average (5 ft) through most of next week. The current tiny northwest swell will diminish on Thursday. A new northwest swell will fill in Friday into Saturday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and below the summertime average due to the lack of strong trades over or upstream of the state.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

