Filming begins for Merrie Monarch 2021 with strict safety measures in place

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hula halau have converged on Hilo for the 2021 Merrie Monarch Hula competition.

Groups have painstakingly perfected traditional kahiko and modern auana performances to present at this year’s festival.

Like every other event, this year comes with obvious changes as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most notable changes: There will be no live audience. Inside the Edith Kanakaole Stadium will be the halau, judges, festival organizers and broadcast crew.

Autoplay Caption

Strict COVID-related procedures are in place for all participants, including ‘halau bubbles’ that limit contact between groups.

Thursday marks the first day of filming of the competition. Up first will be the Miss Aloha Hula contestants. The entire program will be recorded to tape on June 24, 25 and 26, and later broadcast on July 1, 2 and 3.

Details on how to watch: The Merrie Monarch Festival returns July 1. Here’s all the ways to watch the action!

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.