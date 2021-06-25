Tributes
Federal jury finds man guilty of sex trafficking in multiple states including Hawaii

(WTOC)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:01 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal jury convicted a Milwaukee man Thursday of sex trafficking in at least seven states including Hawaii.

The jury found Calvin Freeman Jr. guilty of 14 counts, which included sex trafficking a minor and other offenses.

According to evidence presented at trial, Freeman used force to coerce female victims to engage in commercial sex acts in cities across the country, including Milwaukee, Chicago, Las Vegas, New Orleans and Miami as well as in parts of Southern California and Hawaii.

Authorities said Freeman brought the victims to Hawaii in August 2015 to celebrate his birthday and demanded they work for him during the trip. Officials said he “demanded that they work the local bars and clubs all night, soliciting commercial sex dates and stealing luxury watches from their johns or ‘tricks.’”

Victims testified that Freeman kept and controlled all of the money they made, whipped them with belts, threatened them with guns, and subjecting them to dehumanizing punishments, such as forcible sodomy and smearing human feces in one victim’s face when she failed to comply with his demands.

The evidence also showed that Freeman repeatedly urged victims and witnesses not to speak to federal agents or to comply with court orders.

He faces a maximum life term of imprisonment and a mandatory minimum of 15 years of imprisonment.

Freeman is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

