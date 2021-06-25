Tributes
Episode 67: Surf’s Up This Summer with Olympian Mahina Maeda

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the Olympics just one month away, we’re joined this week on ‘Muthaship’ by a Hawaii pro surfer who is heading to Tokyo for the games... But you won’t be seeing Mahina Maeda on Team USA.

The 23-year-old North Shore native holds dual citizenship and explains why she made the tough decision to represent Team Japan.

A three-time world junior champion and believed to be the youngest woman to surf Nazare, Maeda shares the hardships she overcame growing up in both Hawaii and Japan and the example she hopes to set in the Summer Games for those of mixed race struggling with defining their national identity.

