City to extend DMV hours to meet demand for driver’s license, state ID renewals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city said it will be extending hours at several facilities to meet the increased demand of people needing to renew their driver’s licenses and state IDs.

Hours will be extended at eight driver licensing centers and satellite city halls on Oahu beginning in July.

The Kapalama, Kapolei, Koolau and Waianae driver licensing centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is an hour earlier and later than usual hours of operation.

The Windward, Hawaii Kai and Downtown Satellite City Halls will also offer extended hours on weekdays, opening an hour early at 7 a.m.

These three satellite city halls and the Pearlridge Satellite City Hall will also be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays to strictly serve customers who are renewing driver’s licenses, learner’s permits or state identification cards.

Officials said an estimated 73,384 driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state IDs will have to be renewed on Oahu between July 1 and the end of the year.

In order to reduce the backlog of renewals caused by the pandemic, officials said they hope extended hours of operation will help meet the demand.

The city said customers who make appointments on the city’s AlohaQ reservation system will be given priority.

