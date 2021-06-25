Tributes
Car crashes into Pearl City home, leaving woman seriously injured

An image from the scene of the crash Thursday.
An image from the scene of the crash Thursday.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:45 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was seriously injured after crashing into a building in Pearl City Thursday evening.

EMS officials said the 69-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle, hit a rock wall and a fence before going through a small ditch and into the wall of a house.

At the scene, metal and rock debris was scattered around as police tape blocked off the area.

It happened at a building along Noelani Street around 5:35 p.m.

EMS officials responded and took the woman in for care of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

What caused the crash was unknown.

