Car crashes into Pearl City home, leaving woman seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was seriously injured after crashing into a building in Pearl City Thursday evening.

EMS officials said the 69-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle, hit a rock wall and a fence before going through a small ditch and into the wall of a house.

At the scene, metal and rock debris was scattered around as police tape blocked off the area.

It happened at a building along Noelani Street around 5:35 p.m.

EMS officials responded and took the woman in for care of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

What caused the crash was unknown.

