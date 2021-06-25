Tributes
Businesses, visitors say relaxed travel rules will boost tourism and state’s economy

Visitors pack beaches in Waikiki.(Hawaii News Now)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Small businesses and visitors say the governor’s decision to relax rules for mainland travelers will provide a big boost to the state’s tourism industry and economy.

“That’s a welcoming sign for many small business owners because probably since spring break we’ve been super busy but prior to that it’s been a horrible year,” said John Scott, owner of John’s Famous Hawaii Hot Dogs.

Gov. David Ige said travelers flying to and from the mainland after July 8 can avoid quarantine or can avoid taking a pre-flight COVID test if they can show that they have been fully vaccinated.

The date is based on forecasts that 60% of Hawaii’s residents will be fully vaccinated by then.

“It seems like a great idea with everyone able to get the vaccine now — a step in the right direction to get travelers back in the islands,” said Jordan Mandell, a visitor from New York.

“That’s really exciting. Coming from California, it was a long process having to go through that QR line was so annoying,” said Megan Greggs from Bakersfield, Calif.

According to state, about 30,000 visitors arrive in Hawaii each day. That’s a big improvement from the beginning of the pandemic and is not far off from the 35,000 to 38,000 daily visitors during the 2019 peak.

“Right now, a lot of these travelers are getting back out again — the euphoria of traveling again. We can’t rely on that in the long run,” said Keith Vieira, tourism expert and head of KV and Associates.

Vieira said the relaxed travel rules will boost bookings into the slower winter and fall seasons.

He said most of the visitors in the state now are from the mainland but the higher-spending Japanese tourists haven’t returned yet.

“I think that will happen after the Olympics and that should be good because I think there’s a lot of pent up travel from Japanese tourists,” Vieira said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

