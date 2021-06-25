Tributes
3 HPD officers charged in deadly shooting of teen to make first court appearance

HPD said three surviving juveniles are still being investigated in connection with a crime spree that led to the fatal police shooting.
HPD said three surviving juveniles are still being investigated in connection with a crime spree that led to the fatal police shooting.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:52 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three Honolulu Police Department officers charged in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old will make their first appearance in court on Friday.

It’s an unprecedented case for Oahu given that never before has a Honolulu prosecutor brought charges against a police officer involved in a fatal shooting.

The three officers include:

  • Geoffrey Thom, 42, who was charged with one count of second-degree murder. He is a five-year veteran of the force.
  • Zackary Ah Nee, 26, who has been with HPD for three years. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.
  • And Christopher Fredeluces, 40, who was also charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder. He is a 10-year veteran of the force.

If convicted, all three will face a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

The officers shot at 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap in April.

The Honolulu prosecutor claims their statements on why they used deadly force are not consistent with the bodycam video.

Renowned defense attorney Michael Green weighed in on the case.

“You go into a courtroom in cases like this and it is all different,” Green said. “What happens from the moment you start, the tension, the pressure on everyone, the jurors, the judge even, clerks in the court and spectators, it is a whole different aura in a case like this and I feel awful they have got good lawyers and they going to have to work together.”

In Friday’s court appearance, defendants are expected to appear before a judge via Zoom — due to COVID protocols — for about five minutes. That’s where they will be informed of their rights and will also pick a date for the preliminary hearing. The judge will see if they need counsel, which they already have.

During the hearing, the group “Back Da Blue Hawaii” is holding a large rally outside District Court to support the officers. Many members of the police officers’ union are also expected to show up.

This story will be updated.

