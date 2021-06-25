19-year-old hiker seriously injured after falling down 18 steps at Koko Crater Trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters rescued an injured hiker Friday morning from Koko Crater Trail after he tumbled down at least 18 steps and briefly lost consciousness.

Emergency Medical Services said the hiker was in serious condition after the fall.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the accident about 8:30 a.m. Officials said the 19-year-old, a member of the U.S. Navy, lost his footing while coming down the trail with his unit.

In addition to a head injury, the hiker was also injured on his right shin.

HFD deployed its Air 1 helicopter to transport the hiker to a waiting ambulance.

