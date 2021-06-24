US Olympic Swim team to train on Oahu ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the US Olympic Team Trials wrapping up last weekend, the US Swim team announced that they will hold their training camp on Oahu.

Along with locking in their official Olympic roster, USA Swim also say that they will begin their preparation for the games on Oahu — running from June 27th to July 12th.

Exact training locations have not been released at this time.

The entire swimming team will spend three weeks on the islands training before departing for training camp two in Tokyo and then finally move into the Olympic Village right before the opening ceremonies.

Of the 53-person roster, 35 are first time Olympians — 20 women and 15 men — along with 11 Olympians on this year’s team being teenagers.

The Olympic pool competition go from July 24th to August 1st at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, followed bay the open water events from August 4th to 5th at the Odaiba Marine Park.

