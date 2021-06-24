Police investigate pedestrian crash in Kalihi that left woman dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Kalihi that left an elderly woman dead.

Officials said the crash happened on Tuesday at around 12 p.m. when a Camaro struck the 82-year-old victim while she was crossing North King Street.

The medical examiner identified the victim in the crash as Leonida Castillo.

Police said Castillo was in a marked crosswalk.

Officials said the woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition, but she later succumbed to her injuries.

At this time, police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

This is the 26th traffic fatality of the year 2021, compared to 22 from last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

