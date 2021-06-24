Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Police investigate pedestrian crash in Kalihi that left woman dead

File Image
File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:58 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Kalihi that left an elderly woman dead.

Officials said the crash happened on Tuesday at around 12 p.m. when a Camaro struck the 82-year-old victim while she was crossing North King Street.

The medical examiner identified the victim in the crash as Leonida Castillo.

Police said Castillo was in a marked crosswalk.

Officials said the woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition, but she later succumbed to her injuries.

At this time, police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

This is the 26th traffic fatality of the year 2021, compared to 22 from last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
State raises alarms after confirming community spread of Delta variant
Law enforcement was called in to remove a disruptive passenger on a plane that landed in...
Video of HNL-bound disruptive traveler surfaces amid national debate on unruly passengers
State Ethics Commission has fined former Nanakuli Charter School principal for improper cash...
Ethics Commission fines former principal for improper cash advances, including to his wife
HNN File
EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

State of Hawaii unemployment office
Despite hiring gains, Hawaii’s unemployment rate remained highest in the nation in May
FILE
Hawaii reports 42 new cases; 57% of residents have been vaccinated
Aerial image of AES Hawaii LLC in Leeward Oahu
Clean Air Act violations lead to nearly $200K for a Kapolei power plant
Watch ‘This is Now’: Democrats say they’ll continue the fight over voting rights