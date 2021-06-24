Tributes
Pilot escapes uninjured after single-engine plane crashes off Waianae

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after a single-engine plane crashed off West Oahu after reportedly losing power on Thursday morning.

Ocean Safety, Emergency Medical Services, and Honolulu Fire Department personnel responded around around 9:10 a.m.

Officials said the plane and pilot, a 57-year-old man, were in the water about 120 yards off Maili Point.

Lifeguards tried to assist the pilot to shore, but he managed to swim back on his own. He was not injured and refused treatment at the scene.

The plane, a single-engine Yakovlev Yak-52, apparently lost power and glided into the water, officials added. No further details have been provided.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

This story will be updated.

