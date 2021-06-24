Maui man faces state, federal charges after allegedly trying to meet 13-year-old for sex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man is facing state and federal charges for allegedly trying to meet an underage girl for sex.

Lyle Cummings was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) on Maui this week. The two agents brought him back to Honolulu for his first court appearance Wednesday.

Cummings is now charged with enticement at the federal level for a case from March 2020. He was already charged at the state level for the same incident.

According to law enforcement, he used the online name Duckfat34 and contacted a “Kiana” who claimed to be a 13-year old girl.

Kiana was actually a detective.

Text messages that the federal complaint included showed Cummings allegedly arranging to meet girl.

“What kinda fun u gonna do wit a 13 year old girl? I can’t go into bars,” the text from “Kiana” read.

According to the documents, Cummings started replying with graphic sexual comments.

He also arrived at the time and place they agreed to meet, the court records said.

Defense attorneys said it’s not uncommon for both county prosecutors and federal prosecutors to go after someone for the same case.

“The government will pick whatever jurisdiction they feel will give them the best advantage to get them number one, a conviction and number two, the harshest sentence possible,” said attorney Victor Bakke.

The federal court records also said Cummings sent “Kiana” pictures of $100 bills and offered to be her “sugah daddy.” He told her he was 31 years old he was actually 46 at the time.

Cummings pleaded not guilty to the state charges, but has not yet entered a plea in the federal case.

In addition to enticement, HSI agents said 87 grams of cocaine, packaged in multiple small baggies, were recovered from Cummings’ home at the time of his arrest.

He’s also been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Cummings was free on bail from the Maui case, but remains in custody at the Federal Detention Center until another hearing can be held Monday to determine if he should be allowed to bond out.

