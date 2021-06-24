Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Manhunt underway for suspect after officer found shot in the head in Fla.

By NEWS 13 ORLANDO Staffa
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:06 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (NEWS 13 ORLANDO) - A manhunt is underway in Florida after a Daytona Beach police officer was shot in the head.

Police say the 26-year-old officer radioed in that he was investigating a suspicious incident.

When he stopped responding on his radio, more officers were dispatched to the scene and they found him on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The officer was hospitalized. The police chief says he’s undergone a “successful surgery” but remains in critical condition.

More than 500 officers from various agencies are now looking for the suspect, who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V.

There’s a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Copyright 2021 NEWS 13 ORLANDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bystander captured video of a dramatic rescue at the Hilo docks on Wednesday.
Bystander captures video of dramatic rescue after car plunges into waters off Hilo harbor
HSI arrest Lyle Cummings
Maui man faces state, federal charges after allegedly trying to meet 13-year-old for sex
Law enforcement was called in to remove a disruptive passenger on a plane that landed in...
Video of HNL-bound disruptive traveler surfaces amid national debate on unruly passengers
Defense team set for officers charged in April 5 shooting
Officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting hire attorneys, but taxpayers could pay legal costs
State Ethics Commission has fined former Nanakuli Charter School principal for improper cash...
Ethics Commission fines former principal for improper cash advances, including to his wife

Latest News

Forecast: Slower winds due before the weekend
Forecast: Slower winds due before the weekend
Condo resident Barry Cohen was shocked by what he saw when he looked down the hallway Thursday...
Condo collapse: Resident says he looked down hall 'and there was nothing there'
Child tax credit expansion payments are coming to Americans
Child tax credit expansion payments are coming to Americans
The damaged building is seen at dawn in Surfside, Fla., on Thursday.
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; at least 1 person dead, 35 rescued
FILE - A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021.
US jobless claims tick down to 411,000 as economy heals