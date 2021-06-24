LIVE: Hawaii’s ‘vaccine passport’ program to expand to mainland travelers July 8

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting July 8, Hawaii will allow vaccinated mainland travelers to skip quarantine without getting a COVID test ― in what’s expected to be a boon for the tourism industry.

Gov. David Ige announced the major change to the Safe Travels program Thursday.

In addition to expanding its “vaccine passport program,” the state is also easing restrictions on gatherings and restaurants ― in anticipation of reaching a vaccination rate of 60% within two weeks.

“The case counts are coming down. People are getting vaccinated. And there are fewer and fewer people who are at risk of becoming infected,” Ige said, in a news conference.

Here’s what else is changing on July 8:

Hawaii restaurants will get the green light to move to 75% capacity. However, they’ll still need to meet 6-foot social distancing guidelines.

Social gatherings of 25 people will be allowed indoors or 75 outdoors.

As of Wednesday, 57% of the state’s population were fully vaccinated.

The governor had previously pledged to exempt fully vaccinated mainland travelers from quarantine and testing when the state reaches a 60% vaccination rate.

Many tourism industry officials had hoped the state would reach that milestone July Fourth, but Hawaii’s four mayors all said they were excited at the prospect of reopening more fully.

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said the county’s economy has been “lagging,” and he’s looking forward to easing more restrictions. “We want to open our economy,” he said.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi added:

“On a personal level, I wish were already at 60% and I stand by the decisions that were made.”

In his news conference, Ige acknowledged that Hawaii might not actually reach 60% by July 8 ― but Hawaii will at least be close, he said, and he needed to give travelers and the industry a chance to plan.

The state’s “vaccine passport program” went into effect earlier this month for those who have been vaccinated in Hawaii and returning to the state.

It’s had few major glitches and generated lots of interest from travelers.

Separately, the governor has said that Hawaii will lift all COVID restrictions when the state reaches a 70% vaccination rate. He said Thursday that he believes the state could hit that point in two months.

In the meantime, he said, Hawaii’s mask mandate and other COVID restrictions remain in place. Statewide, masks are required indoors but not outdoors.

But the governor also cautioned that restrictions could be reinstated if COVID case counts rise significantly, and expressed concern about community spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Ige said that almost everyone testing positive for COVID right now is unvaccinated.

This story will be updated.

