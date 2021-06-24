Tributes
Hawaii reports 55 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

COVID-19 Vaccination
COVID-19 Vaccination(MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 55 new COVID cases Thursday and no additional fatalities.

The death toll from the virus in the islands stands at 513.

Meanwhile, the state says that at least 57% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 62% have gotten at least one dose.

The 55 new infections bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 37,484.

Of the new cases, 29 were on Oahu, 10 were on Maui, seven were on Kauai, six were on Hawaii Island, and one was reported on Molokai. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 628 new cases statewide.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

