Hawaii IT firm on a mission to help more women excel in technology

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pacxa provides information technology support to local companies and ample opportunities for women to break into a field dominated by men.

The Oahu-based business encourages its female employees to excel in tech.

“It’s becoming more popular as a career path. Women didn’t always have that opportunity in that it was a man-dominated field,” said Amanda LaCasse, Pacxa’s vice president of Managed Services.

One of Pacxa’s software consulting teams is made up entirely of women.

“There’s a lot of software developers that are women,” Pacxa senior consultant Wendy Hee said. “It’s a creative side to technology that I think appeals to females.”

But statistics show there is a long way to go. A Census Bureau report in January showed only about a fourth of STEM related jobs in the U.S. are held by women.

Brenda Jensen, Hawaii Pacific University’s dean of computational sciences, said reversing that trend starts with girls in middle school and high school.

“They need to understand that we actually need them, that the actual field needs them,” she said.

HPU is holding a tech camp this week, exposing teenage girls to careers that involve science, technology, engineering and math ― the STEM subjects.

“Companies, society in general, and the advancement of science will actually improve if we have more representation in all of these disciplines,” Jensen said.

The women at Pacxa said things are slowly moving in the right direction.

“When you think about computer science, it is just as much a science as it is an art,” Hee said.

Their company is helping to open the door.

“We’re bringing more women in at Pacxa specifically,” LaCasse said. “It is very much on our career path and our growth path to make sure that women are represented in the field.”

