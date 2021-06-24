Tributes
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car

K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.(Cocoa Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:53 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COCOA, Fla. (Gray News) - A K-9 officer with the Cocoa Police Department died Wednesday afternoon in the back of her patrol vehicle.

Police say K-9 Zena’s handler checked on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Center at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne.

No other details surrounding the K-9′s death have been released.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and if department policies and procedures were followed, according to the police department.

K-9 Zena, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was donated to the department last August and was its newest patrol dog. She was trained and certified in April for patrol work.

The Cocoa Police Department is heartbroken to announce the passing of our newest patrol dog, K-9 Zena. K-9 Zena was...

Posted by Cocoa Police Department on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

