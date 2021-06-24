First responders suspend search for missing freediver off Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for a missing freediver off Kauai has been suspended.

Nelson Kupenes, 47, of Waimea, was last seen on Sunday.

Search crews spent 83 hours covering more than 900 square miles recovering Kupenes’s float line and floater. They also found a pair of rubber slippers, two spearguns, and a weight belt off Eleele.

Anyone with information should call police dispatch at (808) 241-1711.

