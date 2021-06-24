Tributes
First responders suspend search for missing freediver off Kauai

Rescue crews have suspended the search for a missing free diver off Kauai.
Rescue crews have suspended the search for a missing free diver off Kauai.
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for a missing freediver off Kauai has been suspended.

Nelson Kupenes, 47, of Waimea, was last seen on Sunday. 

Search crews spent 83 hours covering more than 900 square miles recovering Kupenes’s float line and floater. They also found a pair of rubber slippers, two spearguns, and a weight belt off Eleele.

Anyone with information should call police dispatch at (808) 241-1711.

