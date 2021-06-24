Despite moving into Tier 4, many Oahu nightlife businesses still face uphill battle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite loosened restrictions under Tier 4, many businesses in Oahu’s nightlife industry are still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Currently, under the city’s Tier 4 rules, social and nightlife establishments are still only allowed to operate at just 50% capacity.

Owners of bars like The Manifest in Chinatown say the regulations aren’t ideal, but they’re doing what they can to navigate the latest change in tiers and comply with restrictions.

At HB Social Club — formerly know as Hawaiian Brian’s — Kapiolani Boulevard, music shows are happening but on a much smaller scale.

Matt Hall is a partner with the Metta Group, an event production company that books shows at HB Social Club. Hall says it’s been a challenge navigating the changes in restrictions, but his group is thinking long-term and doing everything they need to do to comply. Operating at 50% means much smaller shows.

“For a pre-pandemic show we might see upwards of 500 guests in the Crossroads venue. Now, with Tier 4 spacing requirements, we host around 150 guests,” said Hall.

He feels that while artists and businesses like his are making a financial sacrifice to put on shows, they continue to do so and have found that the fans have responded well to a smaller more intimate atmosphere.

“They get to be with the people they came with, have a table to sit and relax while they listen to good music,” added Hall.

Other large concert venues like the Blaisdell are also still struggling.

Some of the last notable entertainment events there were Old Dominion and Daniel Tosh in January of 2020. 98 degrees and the Super American played to crowds in February before a seemingly endless list of canceled or rescheduled events beginning that March.

Hawaii News Now has talked to promoters of much larger concerts who say the city took too long to make a plan for those larger venues and they worry that it may be well into 2022 before we see big names like Bruno Mars return to the island.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.