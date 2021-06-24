Despite hiring gains, Hawaii’s unemployment rate remained highest in the nation in May

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite hiring gains, Hawaii’s unemployment rate remained the highest in the nation in May ― at 8.1%.

That’s the lowest figure since the start of the pandemic.

But it remains well above the national average of 5.8%.

New Mexico had the nation’s second-highest unemployment rate, at 8%. California rounded out the top three, at 7.9%.

The state Labor Department has put the number of unemployed people in Hawaii last month at 52,150, hardly a number worth celebrating but still a vast improvement from a year ago when more than 140,000 people were on the unemployment rolls.

Among all counties, Oahu had the lowest unemployment rate in May at 7.1%.

The figure was 7.8% in Hawaii County, 11.2% percent in Maui County, and 12.3% on Kauai.

