Court documents show suspect reported car stolen following deadly shooting in Kalihi

Police said the shooting happened near the Kalihi-Palama Library.
Police said the shooting happened near the Kalihi-Palama Library.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:20 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New court documents revealed that a man charged with murder reported his vehicle stolen after he allegedly shot and killed a teen in Kalihi.

The court documents said Eddieson Reyes — who is charged with second-degree murder — reported his vehicle stolen about 30 minutes after a witnesses said they saw him shoot 19-year-old Triston Billimon.

Police said the shooting happened near the Kalihi-Palama Library at around 11 p.m. Friday.

Another witness said before the deadly shooting, it appeared that Reyes and Billimon were racing on the H-1 Freeway.

Billimon’s wife who was riding in the passenger seat said Reyes cut Billimon off on the highway before the Likelike off ramp. She said Reyes exited his vehicle, pointing a gun at Billimon. She then heard a gunshot and noticed her husband had been shot, according to court documents.

Police said they are still looking for the 1998 white Acura driven by Reyes.

His bail remains at $1 million.

This story may be updated.

