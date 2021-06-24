Bystander captures video of dramatic rescue after car plunges into waters off Hilo harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bystander captured video Wednesday afternoon of a dramatic rescue on Hawaii Island after a vehicle plunged into waters off Wailoa Harbor.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. near Bayfront Highway and Lihiwai Street.

Good Samaritans and officers worked to pull the man from the car after he drove into the harbor.

Kerry Sullivan, who recorded the video, said the driver was in the car for about five minutes before first responders arrived.

“Those guys down at the dock. They held that car up and saved that guy’s life from sinking,” Sullivan said. “They were smart enough not to open the doors to make the car sink before help could arrive.”

Sullivan said he wasn’t sure if the victim was conscious when he was pulled from the car.

“The police got there jumped in guns and all they didn’t even bother to take off their weapons or anything they jumped right in,” he said.

