After a pandemic lull, emergency responders see a big spike in rescue operations on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s first responders say they’ve been busy with an increased number of rescue operations ― a worrisome trend that’s prompting a new warning for the public.

In the first six months of 2019, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to 259 rescues.

Since the beginning of 2021, they’ve responded to 348.

What’s going on?

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials said they believe much of the increase is because people just want to be outdoors after being cooped up for a year.

“And so they’re looking for adventure and risk there. Obviously, with risk-taking comes the potential for injury and the need for a rescue,” said John Titchen, Ocean Safety chief.

Of the 348 incidents so far this year, at least 137 have been for residents and 146 for visitors.

“It’s pretty obvious for us that a lot of it has to do with the return of tourism, and a lot more of these people being outdoors being adventurous,” said EMS acting Chief Chris Sloman.

According to officials from HFD, many need rescued after finding themselves in over their heads.

“There’s a lot of misinformation,” said Dustin Harris, a senior pilot for HFD.

“You might see a beautiful picture. But oftentimes it doesn’t capture the length of a hike or some of the risks that might be involved along the way.”

Hotspots for water rescues include Electric Beach, Shark’s Cove and other North Shore spots.

Firefighters say Diamond Head, Koko Head, Lanikai, Maunawili Falls and Lulumahu Falls take up a lot of their time.

“I think there’s a lot of people that have been coming here to visit,” said Blake Takahashi, HFD fire captain. “Everybody’s out of quarantine. It seems that tourism has picked up quite a bit on there are a lot of people out on the in the mountains and oceans, residents and visitors alike.”

Firefighters said they’re not planning on expanding their search and rescue operations at the moment. But they hope the public can help them out by doing their research and being prepared.

HFD recommends doing the following before a hike:

Bring a cell phone, flashlight, extra clothing and a whistle

Pack food and water

Tell others where you’re going

Hike with a partner

Research the trail

Know your limits

Check weather conditions

HFD said that during the hike you should:

Stay on the trail

Check-in with your friends

Avoid unnecessary risks

Keep track of the time.

In an emergency, call or text 911.

