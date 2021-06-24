Tributes
2 seriously injured after car slams into pole in Kapahulu

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Kapahulu early Thursday.
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Kapahulu early Thursday.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:12 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A single-vehicle crash in Kapahulu early Thursday left two people in serious condition, Emergency Medical Services.

Officials said the car crashed into a pole at the intersection of Waialae and Kapahulu avenues at 2:20 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the driver of the car was able to get out on his own, but his passenger was pinned inside the vehicle.

HFD crews used the jaws of life to help get the passenger out.

Both men were in their early 20s, according to HFD.

EMS treated and transported them to the hospital in serious condition.

Crews were able to reopen the intersection by 3:30 a.m.

This story will be updated.

