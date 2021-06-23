Wahiawa native Martin Iosefo looks to make second Olympic Games with USA Rugby

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Men’s rugby team is making their final preparations ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, competing in the Quest for Gold Tournament in Los Angeles this weekend.

On top of their final tournament before Japan, this set of matches will be the first time the team has played in front of fans in over a year.

“The opportunity to play, not only against other countries, but most importantly in front of families and friends.”

On the US National team is Wahiawa native Martin Iosefo, who is looking to make his second Olympic appearance after competing in the 2016 Rio Games.

“It’ll be like one of the biggest highlights of my career in rugby, especially with the rugby seven’s Team USA, winning a medal would be the best thing ever.” Iosefo said. “Going into my second Olympics is the greatest accomplishment for me and just to top that off with a medal is even more amazing to me.”

Following their tourney in LA, the US Men’s coaches will assess the team and set the official roster that they will take to Tokyo to represent the United States.

The Leilehua graduate has been the team captain of this years National seven’s team, however Iosefo knows that he isn’t officially on the Olympic roster just yet.

“Don’t want to look too far ahead, but also just understanding the goal and the mission ahead for us to do well.” Iosefo said.

Still, the thought of going to the Gold in Tokyo excites the former Mule.

“I’ll be feeling it, maybe crying and singing” Iosefo said. “Maybe not singing because I don’t want to look too ugly crying singing on TV, so maybe one or the other and not both.”

The official roster for the US Men’s Olympic Rugby team is set to be publicly announced on July 2nd.

