Video of HNL-bound disruptive traveler surfaces amid national debate on unruly passengers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As travel soars, the FAA is also reporting a surge in incidents involving disruptive passengers, including an incident on a United Airlines flight to Honolulu on Monday.

Flight 2062 was traveling from San Francisco to Honolulu on Monday when passengers said a woman started yelling about having to wear a mask.

When the flight landed in Honolulu, law enforcement removed her from the plane.

“Someone’s auntie didn’t want to wear a mask while she was sleeping. They kept trying to ask her to wear it and wake her up and she was throwing a big fit,” said passenger Troy Foky.

“She wouldn’t comply, wouldn’t comply. Like screaming and yelling saying that like this isn’t real she shouldn’t have to wear a mask. Our flight was already delayed like an hour and everyone was like please just put your mask on we don’t want to do this.”

The video is surfacing amid a push to punish people who cause problems on planes.

A group of airline trade and labor organizations is calling on the Justice Department to deal with the most extreme cases of unruly passengers.

The FAA says there have been more than 3,000 reports of unruly passengers so far this year. Many of those complaints were linked to people refusing to comply with face mask rules.

“We’ve got to know that the federal government has our back on this,” said Capt. Dennis Tajer, spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association.

HNN reached out to United Airlines for further details about what exactly happened in this latest incident, but have yet to hear back.

