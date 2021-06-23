Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Video of HNL-bound disruptive traveler surfaces amid national debate on unruly passengers

By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 3:36 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As travel soars, the FAA is also reporting a surge in incidents involving disruptive passengers, including an incident on a United Airlines flight to Honolulu on Monday.

Flight 2062 was traveling from San Francisco to Honolulu on Monday when passengers said a woman started yelling about having to wear a mask.

When the flight landed in Honolulu, law enforcement removed her from the plane.

“Someone’s auntie didn’t want to wear a mask while she was sleeping. They kept trying to ask her to wear it and wake her up and she was throwing a big fit,” said passenger Troy Foky.

“She wouldn’t comply, wouldn’t comply. Like screaming and yelling saying that like this isn’t real she shouldn’t have to wear a mask. Our flight was already delayed like an hour and everyone was like please just put your mask on we don’t want to do this.”

The video is surfacing amid a push to punish people who cause problems on planes.

A group of airline trade and labor organizations is calling on the Justice Department to deal with the most extreme cases of unruly passengers.

The FAA says there have been more than 3,000 reports of unruly passengers so far this year. Many of those complaints were linked to people refusing to comply with face mask rules.

“We’ve got to know that the federal government has our back on this,” said Capt. Dennis Tajer, spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association.

HNN reached out to United Airlines for further details about what exactly happened in this latest incident, but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
Gabriel Kealoha with his wife Shannon and their daughter.
Family’s search for bone marrow donors in cancer fight captures attention of ‘The Rock’
Haiku Stairs
Man accused of illegally entering Haiku Stairs, assaulting HPD officer
Ioane Asagra joins a hearing via Zoom call.
Kona judge recuses himself from murder case after stumbling upon crime scene
Peter Boy Kema and his siblings in 1996. Picture courtesy the family
State seeks again to get ‘Peter Boy’ suit thrown out in tactic that could add another 2 years to case

Latest News

Authorities continued their search for 47-year-old Nelson Kupenes of Waimea on Tuesday.
Rescuers scan Kauai’s southern shore for any sign of missing freediver
The state says that at least 57% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated.
LG thinks state will open up "widely" in coming weeks
New video of a disruptive passenger on a Honolulu-bound plane.
New video of a disruptive passenger on a Honolulu-bound plane
U.S. passport / Gray File Image
Need a new passport? Kahului Post Office can help at an upcoming event