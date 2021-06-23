Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Search continues for missing free diver off Kauai

Rescue crews are searching for a missing free diver off Kauai.
Rescue crews are searching for a missing free diver off Kauai.(Kauai Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:37 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIMEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews from multiple agencies on Wednesday continued their search for a missing free diver off Kauai.

Authorities said 47-year-old Nelson Kupenes, of Waimea, was last seen preparing for a dive Sunday afternoon at Glass Beach in Eleele.

The U.S. Coast Guard said he was using a clear milk jug as a dive float.

Personnel from the Kauai police and fire departments, Ocean Safety Bureau and U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information should call police dispatch at (808) 241-1711.

Nelson Kupenes
Nelson Kupenes(Kauai Police Department)

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
State raises alarms after confirming community spread of Delta variant
Law enforcement was called in to remove a disruptive passenger on a plane that landed in...
Video of HNL-bound disruptive traveler surfaces amid national debate on unruly passengers
HNN File
EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
(File)
With a long ‘intent to veto list,’ governor meets opposition for what’s there—and what’s not

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Oahu man colorizes photos, videos of old Hawaii
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (June 23, 2021)
Defense team set for officers charged in April 5 shooting
Officers charged in teen’s fatal shooting hire attorneys, but taxpayers could pay legal costs
Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds on the way before a breezy weekend