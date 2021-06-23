Search continues for missing free diver off Kauai

WAIMEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews from multiple agencies on Wednesday continued their search for a missing free diver off Kauai.

Authorities said 47-year-old Nelson Kupenes, of Waimea, was last seen preparing for a dive Sunday afternoon at Glass Beach in Eleele.

The U.S. Coast Guard said he was using a clear milk jug as a dive float.

Personnel from the Kauai police and fire departments, Ocean Safety Bureau and U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information should call police dispatch at (808) 241-1711.

Nelson Kupenes (Kauai Police Department)

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.