Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland

Kumu: Tracie & Keawe Lopes

Hula Kahiko | “Hanohano ʻO Lehua”

This mele hula ʻōlapa commemorates Queen Kapiʻolani’s visit to Kauaʻi and Niʻihau to promote a campaign aimed at increasing the Hawaiian race or Hoʻoulu Lāhui. Established in 1874 by King Kalākaua and his queen Kapiʻolani, the Hoʻoulu Lāhui Society eventually founded a maternity home for expectant Hawaiian mothers. This home was the forerunner of the present day Kapiʻolani Medical Center which carries on the mission of the royal couple.

Hula ʻAuana | “Hanohano Hapuuhale”

Composed by Kumu Keawe Lopes, “Hanohano Hapuuhale” honors Mrs. Florence Kuupualeipoinaole Niau Nicholas, known to all of us as ʻAnakē Lolena. This mele inoa was gifted to her at the Rotary Club of West Honolulu’s David Malo Awards Ceremony. Aunty Lolena is a living treasure and an unwavering advocate for the revitalization of the Hawaiian language.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.