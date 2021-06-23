Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Rosemary Kaʻimilei Keamoai-Strickland

Ka Lā ʻŌnohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii News Now.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:28 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kumu: Tracie & Keawe Lopes

Hula Kahiko | “Hanohano ʻO Lehua”

This mele hula ʻōlapa commemorates Queen Kapiʻolani’s visit to Kauaʻi and Niʻihau to promote a campaign aimed at increasing the Hawaiian race or Hoʻoulu Lāhui. Established in 1874 by King Kalākaua and his queen Kapiʻolani, the Hoʻoulu Lāhui Society eventually founded a maternity home for expectant Hawaiian mothers. This home was the forerunner of the present day Kapiʻolani Medical Center which carries on the mission of the royal couple.

Hula ʻAuana | “Hanohano Hapuuhale”

Composed by Kumu Keawe Lopes, “Hanohano Hapuuhale” honors Mrs. Florence Kuupualeipoinaole Niau Nicholas, known to all of us as ʻAnakē Lolena. This mele inoa was gifted to her at the Rotary Club of West Honolulu’s David Malo Awards Ceremony. Aunty Lolena is a living treasure and an unwavering advocate for the revitalization of the Hawaiian language.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
State raises alarms after confirming community spread of Delta variant
Law enforcement was called in to remove a disruptive passenger on a plane that landed in...
Video of HNL-bound disruptive traveler surfaces amid national debate on unruly passengers
HNN File
EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
State Ethics Commission has fined former Nanakuli Charter School principal for improper cash...
Ethics Commission fines former principal for improper cash advances, including to his wife
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
Ashley Kilioulaninuiamamaohoʻopiʻiwahinekapualokeokalaniākea Lai
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
Kaleikaumaka Destiny Kaimanaimoliʻi Bartolome Cruz
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
Makaʻala Kahikinaokalālani Victoria Perry
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
Crishelle Kaleiohōkū Young