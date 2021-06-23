Rescuers scan Kauai’s southern shore for any sign of missing freediver

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple agencies are involved in the search for a missing freediver off Kauai.

The U.S. Coast Guard is being joined in the search by the Japan Coast Guard, and the Kauai Fire and Police Departments.

They’re searching for a 47 year-old man who was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and using a clear milk jug as a dive float in the vicinity of Glass Beach in Eleele.

The man was reported missing to KPD on Monday after he did not return to his vehicle in the parking lot of the beach.

An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice was sent out to mariners and rescue crews were dispatched. The Japan Coast Guard vessel Kojima is joining in the search because they were in Honolulu for search and rescue exercises.

Crews are searching the area on the water and by air.

The man’s identity hasn’t yet been released. Anyone who may spot the missing man should contact local authorities.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.