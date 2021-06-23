Waiahole Poi Factory is a must-stop these days. And that’s creating a traffic nightmare

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents and visitors alike flock to Waiahole Poi Factory for ono grinds ― from piping hot squid luau to steamed lau lau to the Sweet Lady of Waiahole, a rich concoction of warm kulolo and haupia ice cream.

Founded in 1905, the Waiahole Poi Factory has thrived the pandemic, says owner Liko Hoe.

He took over the business from his parents.

“Our motto is ‘hanai i ka ‘ai hanai i ke aloha,’ which means to nourish, to feed people, the food and the spirit with the aloha of our kupuna,” said Hoe.

“We concentrated on feeding people,” he added.

But this must-stop for both locals and visitors along Kamehameha Highway and Waiahole Valley Road has grown so popular, the traffic has left some neighbors disgruntled ― and worried about safety.

There are safety cones surrounding the eatery.

But there are also homemade signs that are not so savory and say things like, “Turn around,” “No U Turn,” and “U bang U pay.”

“Before we put the cones up, people were turning in our yard, they hit our plumeria tree, they hit the mailbox,” said neighbor Joseph Aiona.

“To me, they have no class, no respect,” he added.

Waiahole farmer John Reppun is a Kahaluu Neighborhood Board member. He says solutions are needed now.

“The board’s action was to call on the proprietor and the landowner to urgently address this issue, including getting alternative sites for the retail portion of this business,” said Reppun.

“It’s really dangerous,” he added.

“I totally agree with our community that we need to make things safe,” said Hoe.

The poi factory is leased on state land and Hoe says he’s looking at creating “grab and go” to move traffic along. He also wants to expand the parking lot.

“Right now we can fit seven or eight cars on site and we could expand that to maybe double that,” said Hoe. “The expansion of our parking lot is not enough to address the demand that is here so we are looking for longer term solutions.”

