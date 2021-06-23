Music will once again fill the air on Maui for the 30th annual Ki Hoalu Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Music will once again fill the air on Maui this weekend.

Organizers will be putting on the 30th annual Ki Hoalu Festival on Sunday, but it will look a little different from the performance back in 2019.

Although it will be live and in person, spectators will be required to socially distance and stay within their groups.

Entertainers include John Cruz, Jeff Peterson and much more.

Registration opens Wednesday at 10 a.m. for MACC members and then the general public at noon.

The event is free.

For more information, click here.

Ki Hoalu Festival (Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

