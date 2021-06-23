Tributes
Mostly dry conditions, but trades to lighten up

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Light to moderate trade winds will continue into Wednesday night, with clouds and light showers over windward areas during the overnight and early-morning hours. An approaching weakening front will stall northwest of the state, causing the trades to become lighter and shift a bit from the east-southeast Thursday through Saturday. Winds will be light enough on Friday for afternoon clouds to build for leeward areas, but conditions will remain stable enough to keep rainfall chances low. Trade winds will return and become locally breezy by Sunday.

Surf is on the way down for most shores, with the current south swell pretty much done. Small to moderate south swells are expected through the weekend, with a small southeast swell arriving Thursday. Small northwest swells will continue into the weekend, but surf will remain pretty small. Lighter than normal trade winds will also keep surf a bit smaller for east shores, but stronger winds off the California coast will produce a small northeast swell.

