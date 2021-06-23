Tributes
Moanikeʻala Fiafia Irene Silva

Kawailiʻulā
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:24 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Kumu: Chinky Māhoe

Hula Kahiko | “He Mele No Kaʻililauokekoa”

In his youth, the ruling chief of Pihanakalani, Kauakahialiʻi, learned to play two magical flutes, Kanikawī, a flute with a shrill sound, and Kanikawā, a flute with a lower tone. As a young aliʻi, he was attracted to a beautiful chiefess from Makaʻiwa, named Kaʻililauokekoa. He woos her by playing his flutes and wins her affection.

Hula ʻAuana | “He Aloha No Kaʻililauokekoa”

Chief Kauakahialiʻi becomes masterful at playing the flutes Kanikawī and Kanikawā at his home Pihanakalani. The sounds of the magical flutes fill the evening air and drift toward the lowland. The beautiful chiefess Kaʻililauokekoa is lured to the upland home of Kauakahialiʻi. He steals her heart and they become companions for life.

