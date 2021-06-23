Makaʻala Kahikinaokalālani Victoria Perry

Kumu: Laʻakea Perry

Hula Kahiko | “Hanohano E Ka Uka O Pihanakalani”

This hula pahu, “Hanohano Ka Uka O Pihanakalani,” comes from the teachings of Kumu Hula Sam Pua Haʻaheo of Kahana Valley, Oʻahu. This mele is dedicated to Haliʻalaulani, the goddess of the place called Pihanakalani on Kauaʻi, and it describes how the tones or voice of the flute, Kanikawī, enchanted Princess Kaʻililauokekoa. Kumu Laʻakea and his daughter Makaʻala are direct descendants of Kumu Sam Pua Haʻaheo.

Hula ʻAuana | “Mī Nei”

“Mī Nei” was composed by Charles E. King, and he intended for the song to be sung by the hula dancer as a complete performance. Entwining both mele and hula, Makaʻaka seeks to attract the attention of the object of her affection. Through song and dance, she describes the lovely features that she possesses. “Ahahana lilo ʻoe, lilo iā mī nei”... “Aha! You are taken, taken by me.”

