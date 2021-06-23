Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Ke Kai O Kahiki

Waiʻanae, O’ahu
Ke Kai O Kahiki 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
Ke Kai O Kahiki 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:27 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kumu Laʻakea Perry

Hula Kahiko (Kāne) | “He Aloha No Nā Pua”

At their first Merrie Monarch Festival in 1979, Nā Wai ʻEhā O Puna performed this hula under the direction of their founders Thaddeus Wilson and O’Brian Eselu. The mele uses metaphors in nature to describe a special encounter. The hālau dedicates this performance to their beloved founders as it takes them back to the hālau’s beginnings, traditions, lineage and roots!

Hula ʻAuana (Kāne) | “Lanikūhonua”

Hālau founder and late Kumu Hula O’Brian Eselu wrote this mele to honor the land, the sacred pond of Anianikū, the Aʻeloa wind and the Pālaʻilaʻi rain. Lanikūhonua (heaven on earth) is a place where the hālau has gathered for the past 28 years and it provides the needed inspiration for hula. The hālau dedicates its performance to the kahu of Lanikūhonua, Aunty Nettie Tiffany, who is the daughter of the original kahu, Lei Fernandez.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
State raises alarms after confirming community spread of Delta variant
HNN File
EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
Gabriel Kealoha with his wife Shannon and their daughter.
Family’s search for bone marrow donors in cancer fight captures attention of ‘The Rock’
Haiku Stairs
Man accused of illegally entering Haiku Stairs, assaulting HPD officer
Ioane Asagra joins a hearing via Zoom call.
Kona judge recuses himself from murder case after stumbling upon crime scene

Latest News

Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e
Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula ʻAuana
Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua
Hālau I Ka Wēkiu 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula ʻAuana
Hālau I Ka Wēkiu
Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua