Kawaiʻulaokalā

Kalihi, O’ahu
Kawaiʻulaokalā 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
Kawaiʻulaokalā 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kumu: Keliʻihoʻomalu Puchalski

Hula Kahiko (Kāne) | “Pā Ka Makani”

Kaʻauhelumoa, the supernatural rooster from Kaʻau Crater in Pālolo is memorialized in this mele inoa. When challenging the Oʻahu chief Kākuhihewa in Waikīkī, this rooster furiously scratches the earth and then disappears. At that very spot of sandy soil, the chief plants niu which would multiply into an ulu niu (coconut grove) of over 10,000 trees and the land would acquire the name “Helumoa” meaning “chicken scratch.”

Hula ʻAuana (Kāne) | “Kuʻu Pāpale Lauhala”

My lauhala hat can be worn going to the beach, working in the garden or getting dressed up to go holoholo for a night on the town. Whatever the occasion, we cherish these prized hats and the workmanship it takes to ulana (weave) these pāpale (hats). This is a good fun song written by Aunty ʻAina Kekoʻolani Keawe about one’s love for their lauhala hat.

