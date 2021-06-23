Tributes
Kaleikaumaka Destiny Kaimanaimoliʻi Bartolome Cruz

Hālau Hula ʻO Nāpunaheleonāpua
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii...
The Miss Aloha Hula portion of the 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival airs Thursday, July 1 on Hawaii News Now.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Kumu: Rich Pedrina

Hula Kahiko | “A Luna Au O Maunaloa”

In 1881, Pele’s lava threatened the district of Hilo. Princess Ruth Keanolani Kanāhoahoa Keʻelikōlani, like her great-grandfather, Kamehameha I, presented Pele with hoʻokupu and pule in return for the safety and protection of Hilo. Published in the newspaper Kuokoa in June of 1883, this mele inoa honors Princess Ruth and her steadfast belief in perpetuating traditional Hawaiian cultural practices.

Hula ʻAuana | “Pua Māmane”

Hawaiʻi’s songbird, Lena Machado, composed beautiful mele in her lifetime, many of which were inspired by personal experiences. The mele inoa, “Pua Māmane,” was written in honor of her eldest brother William “Bill” Kauila Waiʻaleʻale, who Lena first met in her youth. “Ka liko pua māmane” refers to the budding māmane blossom which symbolizes Lena’s admiration for her brother and his desire to reunite the ʻohana.

