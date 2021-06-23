Tributes
Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e

Pū'ahu’ula, Ko’olaupoko, O’ahu
Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:15 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Kumu Tracie & Keawe Lopes

Hula Kahiko | “Ke ʻŌʻili Mai Nei Ka Lā”

The composer of this hula ʻālaʻapapa was Lolokū. The poetry used within the mele encourages health and long life and inspires hope in the face of widespread adversity and illness. Seeking a healthy recovery and peace of both mind as well as spirit draws heavily from humility, repentance and gratitude. “E ola nā iwi, e ola koa, e ola ē! May we live a long healthy life.”

Hula ʻAuana | “Hanohano Puʻuanahulu”

This composition was penned by Kumu Keawe Lopes to honor the ʻāina hānau of his beloved uncle, the late Kapena Raymond Keawe Alapaʻi. The mele pays tribute to the ʻohana paniolo, the pana ʻāina and moʻolelo of Puʻuanahulu that was often shared by Alapaʻi. It allows us to celebrate, preserve and perpetuate the many beautiful moʻolelo woven within.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

