Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua

Waikapū, Maui
Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:58 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Kumu: Kamaka Kukona

Hula Kahiko | “Liliʻu Lei A Ka Lāhui”

In 1895, “Liliʻu Lei A Ka Lāhui” was published in the Hawaiian language newspaper Ka Makaʻāinana. This mele of solidarity and aloha ʻāina was penned by W. Olepau and it compares the Queen to a rainbow in the sky, the lei of the kingdom. The words praise Ke Akua who will restore the Monarch to her rightful place on the throne “...so our nation’s flag may wave again...”

Hula ʻAuana | “Lovely ʻAla Melia”

“Lovely ʻAla Melia” was composed in honor of Kamaka Kukona’s late mother, ʻAla Pagay Vise. Her most favorite flower was the plumeria. Everyday before going to work, she would make a rosette of plumeria flowers to wear in her hair. The fragrance when wafted in the breeze is a constant reminder of her everlasting presence in the lives of her ʻohana.

