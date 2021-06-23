Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hālau Keolakapuokalani

Āliamanu & Nānākuli, Oʻahu
Hālau Keolakapuokalani 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
Hālau Keolakapuokalani 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko(Austin Bennett | Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:16 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kumu: Drake Keolakapu Dudoit Delaforcé

Hula Kahiko (Kāne) | “Hole Waimea”

Honoring Kamehameha I, the words in this mele describe the Kīpuʻupuʻu warriors who are named after the icy, cold rain of their homeland of Waimea on the Island of Hawaiʻi. These warriors were trained runners, excellent spear fighters and they made their spears of sapling woods from Mahiki forest. “...stark stand the trees in the cold that penetrates Mahiki forest.”

Hula ʻAuana (Kāne) | “Moku Kia Kahi”

This mele was composed by Lydia “Mama” Bray who commemorates early interisland travel by well-recognized sailing vessels. Where is the one-masted schooner going? It is anchored carefully, waiting for the right wind. Here come the fair winds...slack the lines at the bow, hoist the sail and go!

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
State raises alarms after confirming community spread of Delta variant
HNN File
EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
Gabriel Kealoha with his wife Shannon and their daughter.
Family’s search for bone marrow donors in cancer fight captures attention of ‘The Rock’
Haiku Stairs
Man accused of illegally entering Haiku Stairs, assaulting HPD officer
Ioane Asagra joins a hearing via Zoom call.
Kona judge recuses himself from murder case after stumbling upon crime scene

Latest News

Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana O Leināʻala - 2018 3rd Place Hula Kahiko - Wahine
Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leinā‘ala
Matt Levi Investigates: HPD Beyond The Badge 2021
Matt Levi Investigates: Behind The Badge 2021
Matt Levi Investigates: HPD Behind The Badge 2020
2021 Merrie Monarch Festival
Merrie Monarch Festival 2021