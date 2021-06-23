Hālau Keolakapuokalani

Kumu: Drake Keolakapu Dudoit Delaforcé

Hula Kahiko (Kāne) | “Hole Waimea”

Honoring Kamehameha I, the words in this mele describe the Kīpuʻupuʻu warriors who are named after the icy, cold rain of their homeland of Waimea on the Island of Hawaiʻi. These warriors were trained runners, excellent spear fighters and they made their spears of sapling woods from Mahiki forest. “...stark stand the trees in the cold that penetrates Mahiki forest.”

Hula ʻAuana (Kāne) | “Moku Kia Kahi”

This mele was composed by Lydia “Mama” Bray who commemorates early interisland travel by well-recognized sailing vessels. Where is the one-masted schooner going? It is anchored carefully, waiting for the right wind. Here come the fair winds...slack the lines at the bow, hoist the sail and go!

