Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi

Kumu: Haunani & ʻIliahi Paredes

Hula Kahiko (Kāne) | He Inoa No Naihe”

This is a surf chant for Naihe, son of Keaweaheulu and Ululani, the great-great-grandparents of King David Laʻamea Kalākaua. Mary Kawena Pukui shares that Naihe was an accomplished orator and athlete of Kona and his expertise in surfing made some of his fellow chiefs jealous. During his reign, Kalākaua took this name chant of Naihe, had it revised and adapted for himself with the aim of preserving it.

Hula Kahiko | “Hanohano Nuʻuanu Aia I Uka”

“Hanohano Nuʻuanu Aia I Uka” was composed in honor of Queen Kapiʻolani, beloved wife of King David Laʻamea Kalākaua. This is a hula ʻanoho, a combination of the ʻōlapa, a standing hula, and the kuhi lima, a sitting and gesturing hula. According to Mary Kawena Pukuʻi, who, along with her hānai daughter, Aunty Pat Nāmaka Bacon, learned this hula ʻanoho while studying under Hula Master Keahi Luahine in the 1930s, “Nuʻuanu place names were used to veil the people represented.”

Hula ʻAuana (Kāne) | “Hanohano Mailepai”

This mele aloha ʻāina is dedicated to Ka ʻOhana Casco of Mailepai, Maui. It is through their ʻike and moʻolelo of the ʻāina a me ke kai that this mele came to be. The Casco ʻohana has been an important part of our hālau for many years–Dad supports us in all we do; Mom and their keiki dance with us.

Hula ʻAuana | “Nani Wale Paunau”

This mele is dedicated to our dear friend, Uncle Sam Ako of Lāhainā, Maui. Hawaiian music has always been an integral part of Uncle Sam’s life. A musical genius, Uncle Sam was our hālau piano player and musical arranger for many years. “Nani Wale Paunau” is a humble tribute to the beloved land that Uncle Sam calls home, and which aliʻi of old held in great regard.

