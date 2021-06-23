Hālau Kalaʻakeakauikawēkiu

Kumu: Kenneth Dean Alohapumehanaokalā Victor

Hula Kahiko | “Aia Lā ʻO Ke Ao ʻŌpualani”

Kaholokuaīwa and Koaʻekea lived at Ulu, in Waipiʻo Valley on Hawaiʻi Island and were descended from the chiefly and godly lines of Kahiki and Hawaiʻi. Their first child was Laukaʻieʻie, who was born in an ʻeʻepa or mysterious form. Looking more like a plant than a child, she was wrapped in līpoa seaweed and set in the stream. However, without her parents’ knowledge, Laukaʻieʻie was retrieved by the mountain goddess Hinaʻuluʻōhiʻa who then nurtured her.

Hula ʻAuana | “Hiʻilawe Song”

The mele hula “Hiʻilawe Song” was composed by Samuel Liʻa Kalainaina Sr. in 1892. Sam Liʻa spent most of his life in and around Waipiʻo Valley. However, in a songbook compiled by Sonny Cunha, the song was attributed to two other women with tunes that are, indeed, distinctly different from each other–Mrs. Kuakini named her song “Hāliʻalaulani” and Martha K. Maui named her song “Ke Aloha Poinaʻole.”

