Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hālau Kalaʻakeakauikawēkiu

Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi
Hālau Kalaʻakeakauikawēkiu 2019 Hula ʻAuana
Hālau Kalaʻakeakauikawēkiu 2019 Hula ʻAuana(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:43 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kumu: Kenneth Dean Alohapumehanaokalā Victor

Hula Kahiko | “Aia Lā ʻO Ke Ao ʻŌpualani”

Kaholokuaīwa and Koaʻekea lived at Ulu, in Waipiʻo Valley on Hawaiʻi Island and were descended from the chiefly and godly lines of Kahiki and Hawaiʻi. Their first child was Laukaʻieʻie, who was born in an ʻeʻepa or mysterious form. Looking more like a plant than a child, she was wrapped in līpoa seaweed and set in the stream. However, without her parents’ knowledge, Laukaʻieʻie was retrieved by the mountain goddess Hinaʻuluʻōhiʻa who then nurtured her.

Hula ʻAuana | “Hiʻilawe Song”

The mele hula “Hiʻilawe Song” was composed by Samuel Liʻa Kalainaina Sr. in 1892. Sam Liʻa spent most of his life in and around Waipiʻo Valley. However, in a songbook compiled by Sonny Cunha, the song was attributed to two other women with tunes that are, indeed, distinctly different from each other–Mrs. Kuakini named her song “Hāliʻalaulani” and Martha K. Maui named her song “Ke Aloha Poinaʻole.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
State raises alarms after confirming community spread of Delta variant
HNN File
EMS: Man in serious condition after apparent gunshot wound to upper chest
Gabriel Kealoha with his wife Shannon and their daughter.
Family’s search for bone marrow donors in cancer fight captures attention of ‘The Rock’
Haiku Stairs
Man accused of illegally entering Haiku Stairs, assaulting HPD officer
Ioane Asagra joins a hearing via Zoom call.
Kona judge recuses himself from murder case after stumbling upon crime scene

Latest News

Ke Kai O Kahiki 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
Ke Kai O Kahiki
Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e
Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula ʻAuana
Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua
Hālau I Ka Wēkiu 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula ʻAuana
Hālau I Ka Wēkiu
Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula Kahiko
Hālau o Ka Hanu Lehua