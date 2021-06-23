Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea

Kumu: Kapua Dalire-Moe

Hula Kahiko | “Aia Nō ʻOe E Lilinoe”

Lilinoe is the goddess of the mist and water at Mauna Kea. She is there at the top with her sister Poliʻahu, goddess of the snow. A third sister, Waiau, is the goddess of the lake placed at the top of Mauna Kea in the clouds. All three reside upon the mountain top–cold and distant from the land of mortals. Sacred indeed is Mauna Kea!

Hula ʻAuana | “He Aloha Waiau”

This mele inoa was composed by Frank Kawaikapuokalani Hewett for Waiau, who is also called Kawaikauikeaoiluna. Waiau is a goddess who takes the form of a lake on the top of Mauna Kea. She is known for being unique, for possessing the powers to heal and she is beloved for her nurturing character.

