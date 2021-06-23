Tributes
Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea

Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu
Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula ʻAuana
Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea 2019 Merrie Monarch Hula ʻAuana(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:55 AM HST
Kumu: Kapua Dalire-Moe

Hula Kahiko | “Aia Nō ʻOe E Lilinoe”

Lilinoe is the goddess of the mist and water at Mauna Kea. She is there at the top with her sister Poliʻahu, goddess of the snow. A third sister, Waiau, is the goddess of the lake placed at the top of Mauna Kea in the clouds. All three reside upon the mountain top–cold and distant from the land of mortals. Sacred indeed is Mauna Kea!

Hula ʻAuana | “He Aloha Waiau”

This mele inoa was composed by Frank Kawaikapuokalani Hewett for Waiau, who is also called Kawaikauikeaoiluna. Waiau is a goddess who takes the form of a lake on the top of Mauna Kea. She is known for being unique, for possessing the powers to heal and she is beloved for her nurturing character.

